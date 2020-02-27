WWE Fans Are Convinced The Undertaker’s New Trophy Looks Like the Aggro Crag

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Super ShowDown on Thursday, and thanks to one well-placed Chokeslam he was able to beat AJ Styles in just one move and win the “prestigious” Tuwaiq Trophy. Styles had seemingly won the gauntlet when he had Rey Mysterio (the last entrant) get attacked backstage by Luke Harper and Karl Anderson. Styles demanded the referee ring the bell, but “The Deadman” arrived to take his place and attack “The Phenomenal One.” Though fans were happy to see “The Phenom” again, many of them couldn’t help but point out that the trophy looked just like the Aggro Crag Trophy from the classic Nickelodeon competition show GUTS.

Check out some of the comparisons below and give us your thoughts in the comments!

I’m not watching Super Showdown:



But did The Undertaker win a piece of the Aggro Crag from Nickelodeon Guts? pic.twitter.com/lYZiRFOhe7 — TCB (@TheChaosBlue) February 27, 2020

What’s official? The Undertaker was first to reach the top of the Aggro Crag and won the gold Guts medal? I don’t know what this means. https://t.co/cBU0veOaYv — Joey Janela’s Vacation Braids (@michaelceratops) February 27, 2020

So Undertaker just won the Aggro Crag trophy from GUTS. cool 😐 #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/mrj0ajnkAo — R Y A N ⚡️ (@RyanGriffin91) February 27, 2020

…AJ and Undertaker were out there fighting for a piece of the Aggro Crag? pic.twitter.com/CvlKi82Pnv — Krystyna. 💜💛 (@xsailortina) February 27, 2020

The Undertaker just made several hundred thousand dollars to walk to the ring, choke slam & pin AJ Styles, receive the Aggro Crag, and not even take off his hat or jacket in the process. Maybe he’ll win the silver monkey at WrestleMania? #WWESSD #NickelodeonGuts #SuperShowdown — Ph̴a̸n̛t͝om ́Ze̢ro (@livingvicarious) February 27, 2020

Put a hologram of Paul Bearer in the Aggro Crag, you cowards. #WWESSD — “The Influencer” Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) February 27, 2020

