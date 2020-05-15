WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride Leaves Fans Speechless
The WWE Network hasn't just given the fans some of the biggest Pay-Per-View events as well as a history of matches throughout the decades of the wrestling organization, but it has also given us some amazing documentaries about the lifestyles of professional wrestlers with the latest turning a number of heads in Undertaker: The Last Ride! Taking us through the months prior to what was originally thought to be his last match in professional wrestling, the hard hitting documentary gives us an inside look into the career of Mark Calaway who became one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time.
As we all know, his battle against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 wasn't his last, with the Undertaker making a big return in this year's Wrestlemania as he fought against AJ Styles in the much lauded "Boneyard Match". With Calaway bringing back his "Biker persona" for the Dead Man, he proved that the Undertaker is still a froce to be reckoned with within the halls of the WWE. As Undertaker: Last Ride has hit "The Network", fans are stunned at the behind the scenes look into the personal life of the Undertaker!
Simply Incredible
Watched Undertaker The Last Ride Episode 1 earlier. Was incredible!! He has been so protective of his character and the company for over 20 years that it is amazing to see him outside of his gimmick. #TheLastRide— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) May 10, 2020
An Absolute Legend
Watching The Last Ride
The Undertaker absolute legend pic.twitter.com/NvqP06LMWe— Emma (@LittleEm2019) May 11, 2020
He Might Be The Michael Jordan Of Wrestling
Y'all got Michael Jordan: The Last Dance.
I got The Undertaker: The Last Ride.— The Bearded One 🇵🇷 (@Naztradamix) May 11, 2020
The MJ of wrestling.
The Absolute GOAT
Just watched @undertaker the last ride part 1 ... I’m not crying, you’re crying 😭
Absolute G.O.A.T 💯— Rhys (@RhysMitchell123) May 10, 2020
WOW Indeed
Undertaker The Last Ride – Episode 1
WOW! Now that gets you in the feels doesn’t it! Such a gripping and compelling start to this long awaited series! To see the Undertaker as we have never seen him before, a man of his stature riddle with such self-doubt after Mania 30... pic.twitter.com/ffTc06rJwh— Phil - ItsPhilRealToMe 🇬🇧 (@ItsPhilRealToMe) May 10, 2020
He Sacrificed A LOT
Watching Undertaker's The Last Ride is Amazing showing what The Undertaker been through Physically Mentally and Emotionally showing what he's willing to do for The WWE— Tre 🌈✝️🏈♌🎮💟 (@TreABriscoe96) May 10, 2020
The Highest Recommendation
Justwatched @undertaker The Last Ride. If your a dummy like me and hadn’t seen it. Go watch it now. It’s amazing and so much behind the scene footage. It doesn’t disappoint. The respect he gets from all the wrestlers is what you heard about the respect was for Andre. @WWEUniverse— Diego Gutierrez 🇨🇴 (@DiegoCali14) May 13, 2020
Brutally Honest
The Undertaker: The Last Ride Is a Brutally Honest Look at the Wrestler's Final Years in the Ring pic.twitter.com/UcYJUo6a6d— elmahdi annis (@AnnisAnnismhdi) May 9, 2020
Filled With Memories
I can’t express to y’all how good Undertaker: The Last Ride is! Watch it! Remember it! He truly is one of, if not the best to ever do it! So many memories! #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/G5d3BLXtNR— WWE GRANDEST STAGE (@GrandestWwe) May 11, 2020
Thank You Taker
After Watching @undertaker Last Ride Show I Have Three Words For Him #Thankyoutaker😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/DPbiHKUFKO— Ali (@Ali_PCAbbasi) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.