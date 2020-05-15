WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride Leaves Fans Speechless

The WWE Network hasn't just given the fans some of the biggest Pay-Per-View events as well as a history of matches throughout the decades of the wrestling organization, but it has also given us some amazing documentaries about the lifestyles of professional wrestlers with the latest turning a number of heads in Undertaker: The Last Ride! Taking us through the months prior to what was originally thought to be his last match in professional wrestling, the hard hitting documentary gives us an inside look into the career of Mark Calaway who became one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time.

As we all know, his battle against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 wasn't his last, with the Undertaker making a big return in this year's Wrestlemania as he fought against AJ Styles in the much lauded "Boneyard Match". With Calaway bringing back his "Biker persona" for the Dead Man, he proved that the Undertaker is still a froce to be reckoned with within the halls of the WWE. As Undertaker: Last Ride has hit "The Network", fans are stunned at the behind the scenes look into the personal life of the Undertaker!