The Undertaker Describes Convincing Vince McMahon to Let Him Change HIs Character

Between his original incarnation as "The Deadman," his days running the Ministry of Darkness, American Badass, Big Evil and the modern iteration of "The Phenom," The Undertaker has tweaked and transformed his character numerous times over the years. Heading into his upcoming WWE Network documentary series, which debuts tonight after Money in the Bank, Mark Calaway appeared on a special edition of The Bump on Sunday and talked about his decision to continuously change his character throughout his decades in the business.

Calaway explained that whenever he felt the character was getting stale, he'd have a conversation with Vince McMahon.

"Fortunately for me I've been able to keep my finger on the pulse of the character so when I felt like it was getting stale I would go to Vince and say 'I think we need to tweak this here,' you can't continue to do the same thing," he explained. "Even back then there was too much content. Like, if I'm feeling stale then I know that my audience is probably starting to feel it too."

He also talked about the nervousness he had when he first arrived as "Biker Taker" back in 2000.

"As I'm sitting back there on that motorcycle — to say I was a little bit nervous is an understatement," Undertaker said. "I was more nervous here than when I made my debut in 1990. I'd already been there for ten years, completely changing the character the way I did, you just don't know how they're going to take it. ... I was extremely nervous, but I knew it was the right thing to do."

The Undertaker's return came at Judgement Day in 2000, when he sped down to the ring during an Iron Man match between The Rock and Triple H and attacked most of the McMahon-Helmsley faction. He revealed during the interview that he accidentally punched McMahon square in the face.

"That was a potato, right there," he said with a laugh. "Everybody else got perfect shots and I just blasted Vince. I split his eyelid open right there. That was good."

