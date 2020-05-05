Undertaker: The Last Ride WWE Documentary Full Trailer, Release Dates

✖

After putting out a sneak preview during WrestleMania 36 weekend, WWE will finally release the first episode of its new WWE Network documentary series "Undertaker: The Last Ride" this Sunday after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The series will makr one of the rare occasions where "The Deadman" is shown completely out of character as he debates whether or not to finally retire after decades in the professional wrestling business. A full trailer for the series was also released, showing interviews with the man himself along with his wife Michelle McCool, Edge, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, AJ Styles and Ric Flair.

The trailer ends with Undertaker winning his Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 against Styles, with him saying that he wanted to "go out" on "a match fitting The Undertaker at WrestleMania," furthering the speculation that "The Phenom" might finally be retired from pro wrestling.

Here's the full release schedule for the five-part series on the WWE Network:

Episode 1: Sunday, May 10 immediately following Money in the Bank

Episode 2: May 17 on demand at 10 am ET

Episode 3: May 24 on demand at 10 am ET

Episode 4: June 14 on demand at 10 am ET

Episode 5: June 21 on demand at 10 am ET

During a recent interview with Nine Line Apparel, Taker pondered the idea of possibly doing another cinematic match like the Boneyard Match.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," he said. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

Triple H, who helped produce the match, seemed a bit more skeptical when he appeared on After The Bell.

"I saw people after saying Taker could go forever and in this kind of format because like the physicality, there's physicality," he said. "Like dude, AJ was flying around on the dirt on the hard ground with rocks. They were beating the tar out of each other, and it was a long shoot. We got it done, and it turned over pretty good."

Here is the full card for Money in the Bank as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

