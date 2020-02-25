The Undertaker Reportedly Traveling to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Will Appear on March 9 WWE Raw Episode

The Undertaker may not be booked for Thursday’s Super ShowDown, but “The Deadman” is reportedly making the trip over to Saudi Arabia anyway to start promoting his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match. According to both Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer and John Pollock from POST Wrestling, Taker will be traveling to the show in order to start his program with AJ Styles, which will culminate in a match between to two in April. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson then added that “The Phenom” will appear on the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, though WWE has yet to confirm that.

Styles is booked to compete in a six-man gauntlet match, which also features Andrade, R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio and Eric Rowan. The former world champion returned from his shoulder injury two weeks ago and started teasing the idea of facing a legend at WrestleMania while crowning himself the new “Mr. WrestleMania.”

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

According to WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis, Undertaker personally picked Styles to be his opponent because “he feels that Styles is the modern-day Shawn Michaels,” which is high praise coming from one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Styles went down with the shoulder injury back at the Men’s Royal Rumble match after taking a Spear from Edge. He explained what happened in a Mixer stream days later.

“Just so everything’s clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100 percent nothing, wrong,” Styles explained on a Mixer stream. “His move, his spear, everything he did was perfect. And if there’s any blame put on anybody about what I’m dealing with my shoulder, it’s me, 100 percent me. I was ‘over-brothered’ as they say, and I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. I thought I had dislocated my shoulder, they wanted to get me out of there right away,” he added before explaining how he communicated with everyone else to get him out of the match as soon as possible.

“I don’t expect to be out very long,” he added. “I’m assuming, and I’m betting on myself to be back before they think that I’m ready.”