The Undertaker Vents His Frustration Over His Super ShowDown Match With Goldberg

Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 4 dropped on Sunday morning on the WWE Network, continuing Mark Calaway's journey throughout the twilight years of his career. Picking up after the Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X debacle, the episode covers Calaway sitting out of WrestleMania 35 (something he regretted once the show got started), his infamous match with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia and his redeeming tag team match alongside Roman Reigns at the 2019 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. One of the most interesting aspects of the episode is Calaway giving his side of the story regarding the Goldberg match, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer give himself a concussion before spiking "The Deadman" on his head with a botched Jackhammer.

Calaway said Triple H was the one who originally approached him about facing the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"I was like, 'Wow.' On paper, that's huge. I had never worked with him. At this juncture in my career, you don't have the very many opportunities to work with somebody of that magnitude for the first time ever," Calaway said.

Calaway's frustration once the match at Super ShowDown was over was immediately apparent.

"My reactions after the match, this dejected look on my face, there was [anger] because I was upset. He was really disappointed. I was disappointed," Calaway said.

Calaway's wife Michelle McCool added that he came inches away from breaking his neck on that Jackhammer spot. She said his text response after the match was simply, "My back is jacked up," something she said he'd never admit in the past.

"It's just like, 'Wow, that was really close to being catastrophic,'" Calaway added.

"The Phenom" then bounced back with that tag match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, and wouldn't compete in the ring again until his program with AJ Styles started up.

The final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride is scheduled to release on July 21.

WWE's latest pay-per-view, Backlash, takes place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the full card below:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.