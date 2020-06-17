The infamous match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at the 2019 Super ShowDown event was a major focal point of the latest episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride. During the episode Mark Calaway explained how the match was pitched to him, what went wrong when Goldberg wound up giving himself a concussion, how close he came to being paralyzed after a botched Jackhammer and how he felt he had to redeem himself by getting back in the ring a shortly afterwards for a tag team match at Extreme Rules. But, as Elias revealed in a new Instagram post, that entire match almost never happened.

According to the former 24/7 Champion, the original plan was for he and Undertaker to clash at that pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The angle for it was even set up the night after WrestleMania 35 when "The Phenom" interrupted Elias' concert. But plans were later changed.

"I was like, 'Wow.' On paper, that's huge. I had never worked with him. At this juncture in my career, you don't have the very many opportunities to work with somebody of that magnitude for the first time ever," Calaway said when describing his reaction when Triple H first brought up the match with Goldberg.

My reactions after the match, this dejected look on my face, there was [anger] because I was upset. He was really disappointed. I was disappointed," he later added.

Undertaker's latest match came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, Elias was written off television recently by having him be the victim of a hit-and-run outside of the WWE Performance Center. Jeff Hardy was originally accused of drunkenly hitting him, though it was quickly revealed to be a set-up by Sheamus. "The Drifter" was written off to recover from a torn pectoral muscle.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.