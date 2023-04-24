Is WWE About to Make a Major Change to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? (Update)

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is reportedly set to appear on tonight's Monday Night Raw, according to insider @WRKDWrestling. The reason behind his appearance is being kept a secret, prompting fans online to immediately start speculating. One of the leading theories is that "The Game" will make some sort of announcement regarding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was reported back in late March that WWE had a new version of its top title approved, though there was no sign of it during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

The announcement could also serve as a tie-in to "WWE Championship Week," as WWE is currently celebrating its top prize turning 60 years old. And with that celebration has come a number of posts regarding the various belt designs for the championship, further pushing the idea that a new design is on the way. While the Universal Championship has undergone a few pallet swaps, the WWE title has remained unchanged since 2014.

There are rumors backstage of Triple H making an announcement during tonight’s #WWERaw.



Details surrounding it and what exactly it entails are tight-lipped and unknown. pic.twitter.com/TWyQExs49W — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 24, 2023

It's also possible that Levesque could be back on TV to confirm a few rules regarding the 2023 WWE Draft, which begins on this week's Friday Night SmackDown and continues next week on Raw. WWE hasn't had a Draft since 2021 and the Brand Split between Raw and SmackDown has been virtually nonexistent since Levesque took over booking last summer. Stay tuned for future updates on tonight's plans for Raw!

Update: WWE has now officially confirmed Levesque's appearance on the show. The subject of his "huge announcement" was still not revealed.

🚨 🚨 🚨



In addition to @sanbenito's return to the red brand, @ByronSaxton and @AliWWE deliver the news that @TripleH will be on #WWERaw with a HUGE announcement in front of a completely SOLD OUT Chicago crowd 👀



📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NFONKv6SNn — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023

This story is developing...