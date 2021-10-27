The Usos Are Teasing Another Member Joining The Bloodline Faction

This week’s NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special featured the arrival of Solo Sikoa, the real-life younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and the latest member of the legendary Anoa’i Family to join the WWE. Sikoa didn’t get the chance to speak during his segment, opting instead to attack Grayson Waller and chase away LA Knight, but the crowd inside the WWE Performance Center quickly started chanting “Uso!” at him. The commentary team made no mention of his relation to the Usos, Rikishi (his father), Roman Reigns or any of the other past and present Samoan stars in his family tree.

However, The Usos immediately got fans talking by retweeting Sikoa’s segment with a blood drop emoji, teasing the idea of him eventually joining The Bloodline.

But Sikoa has already teased there being some sort of rift between himself and his older brothers. He said during his debut vignette, “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion of the Island.” Sikoa was 15 when The Usos signed with WWE.

As for The Bloodline faction, fans have already speculated over whether or not Naomi (Jimmy’s wife) would join the faction. Paul Heyman recently talked about that with The New York Post.

“I don’t look at only one person as a potential addition to The Bloodline,” Heyman said. “I think there is a daily assessment as to what The Bloodline needs and what the presentation requires on television. At the moment I think we are addressing the enormous box office attractions that are now coming back seemingly all the time against the Tribal Chief and the fact that The Usos, who are reigning defending SmackDown tag team champions, are being pushed to the limit by the best tag team to come along besides The Usos in the past 20 years, the Street Profits. We’re telling quite a few stories right now. As the year continues and we get into 2022, are there more stories to tell involving other personalities? I’m sure that there are. And just because someone is not on television with us doesn’t mean they’re not within eyesight of The Bloodline and doesn’t mean they’re not a member of The Bloodline. It just means we’re not presenting them on TV as such.”