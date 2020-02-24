Former WWE Superstar Viktor Shows off New Look

Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension were officially released by the WWE back in December, and it looks like in the months since then the latter has changed up his look. The duo took part in a tag team match for New York indie promotion Outlaw Wrestling over the weekend, and based on video highlights the former NXT Tag Team Champion decided to shave his head. Viktor, real name Eric Thompson first debuted in 1999 and trained under Bruce and Ross Hart at the infamous Hart Dungeon. He signed a developmental contract with WWE in February 2011 and worked in the Florida Championship Wrestling promotion before aligning himself with Konnor in 2013.

The pair still hold the record for longest reign with NXT’s tag titles at 364 days. The two worked on the lower midcard from 2014-19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in December WWE also granted Luke Harper and Sin Cara their releases. The company has been strict about letting certain wrestlers leave over the past year thanks to the launch of All Elite Wrestling, which has already seen former WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, PAC (Neville), Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) and Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) find new success.

