WWE Shares Update On Vince McMahon Docu-Series

During the latest 2021 Earnings Call, the WWE made a number of announcements with regards to the future of the company, making note that the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary series was currently underway and had a number of big quotes to update fans on its production. Vince McMahon is a controversial figure in the history of professional wrestling, whose impact on not just World Wrestling Entertainment, but the sport in general simply cannot be denied and the documentary series is sure to explore the early life of the man that formed the sport for better or worse.

The documentary itself will be appearing on Netflix and is being produced by Bill Simmons, a creator who helped in putting together the HBO Documentary which covered the life and career of Andre The Giant in 2018. Touted as “one of the highest budgeted documentaries in Netflix history,” a release date has yet to be revealed for the wrestling documentary.

The quotes from Nick Khan regarding the upcoming documentary, which were shared during this latest call, stated that the series was “out of this world,” as he enthusiastically stated to listeners “wait until you see it,”

Previously, in talking with outlet Fightful, Triple H had shared his thoughts on the upcoming documentary and how Vince’s life is an unbelievable story:

“The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman.”

McMahon himself has been a part of the world of wrestling since the 1970s, forming the original World Wrestling Federation in the early 1980s and dominating the world of professional wrestling for decades. Needless to say, the documentary seems to have a lot of material to pull from when it comes to telling the story of Vince McMahon and the company he helped form.

