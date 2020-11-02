Stephanie McMahon Gives More Details on Vince McMahon's Netflix Documentary

✖

WWE officials announced on Thursday during the quarterly financial investors call that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary series. McMahon's daughter and WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon then appeared on the Token CEO podcast, where she gave some more details on the project. Both Netflix and Bill Simmons (who worked on the Andre The Giant documentary for HBO) are credited as producing the series. A release date has yet to be announced.

"For the first time ever, there is a four-part documentary on the life of my father Vince McMahon and it's going to be on Netflix," Stephanie said (h/t Fightful). "It's a really big deal. I'm totally nervous about it because I want to protect my dad, not that he wants to be protected. It's going to be incredible. There's no one like my father. He grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina and didn't meet his dad until he was 13 and had no running water until he was 10. To have someone who truly lived the American dream, who believed in himself and was willing to invest in himself. The things he had to do to even get into the business, let alone take over the business. He had this vision to make one global brand. At the time, some of those [regional] promotions had connections with the mafia and other organizations. Death threats were a regular thing. I had heard these stories before, but I didn't understand the timing until I was a parent. He was going through all of that when we were kids. It puts things in a whole different perspective.

"The courage, the guts, and a take no prisoners attitude; that was my dad," she continued. "Just pure, driven, ambition. He turned a regional wrestling promotion into a global media empire that is still growing. His story deserves to be told. There's a balance there because every successful person has character traits that are interesting. There's lots of fun along the way and I can't wait to see what comes out."

