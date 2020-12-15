Jim Ross Reveals How Vince McMahon Feels About Christmas

✖

Vince McMahon's work habits have been the subject of many interviews and backstage stories from over the years. The WWE Chairman eats, sleeps and breaths his role running the WWE, and neither injury nor disease is enough to stop him from working. That work ethic is also a big part of the reason why the company doesn't hesitate to run shows on major holidays, even when they mean employees get the day off for the rest of the country. During a recent episode of Grillin' JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was asked how McMahon feels about Christmas

"McMahon could give a s— less about Christmas," Ross said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "He's all work, he's all business if Christmas is a day that they're going to run a live show, which I've worked many Christmas' and Thanksgivings. McMahon's favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, bottom line. He can mentally justify eating cake and pie, and his wife's a great cook."

In recent years WWE has run live episodes of television on either Christmas Eve or New Year's, depending on what dates the holidays fall on. Friday Night SmackDown falls on Christmas Day this year, but WWE is planning on running a taped show in order to give the wrestlers the day off with family.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross talked about how McMahon views monthly pay-per-views outside of WrestleMania.

"He's always focused on grinding, and keeping the work ethic and time spent in your specific job," Ross said. "Peaking? Nah, if he did, he kept it to himself. He was always full speed ahead and that we could always do better. The thing about PPVs that people need to understand is that the only PPV in the wrestling business that's driven by its name only is WrestleMania. Everything else is attraction driven, meaning if you have a main event that the audience wants to pay to see, you have a great chance of being successful.

"The match that closes the show will sell you PPVs. If you get something hot underneath that, all the better. If you don't, you load that main event like [Armageddon 2000]," he added. "Attractions sell PPV, it's not the name of the PPV expect WrestleMania."

WWE will wrap up its 2020 pay-per-view schedule with the TLC event on Dec. 20. The show is headlined by two Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches — Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles