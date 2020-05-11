WWE Fans Thought Vince McMahon's Money in the Bank Cameo Was the Highlight of the Night
WWE shook things up with its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday by having the titular ladder match take place inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As the 12 men and women brawled their way through the building they ran into a number of surprise cameos, including Paul Heyman and Brother Love. But the award for best cameo of the night has to be when Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles accidentally brawled their way into Vince McMahon's office. To everyone's surprise, McMahon was sitting as his desk and barked at both men to leave — which they did promptly after fixing his office chairs.
Check out some of the best reactions to McMahon's surprise appearance in the list below!
The Whole Scene
AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fighting in Vince Mcmahon's office was the best part of the entire night #MITB pic.twitter.com/TMWDwITMJv— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 11, 2020
Everything
Vince McMahon using hand sanitizer after AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan left is everything. #MITB pic.twitter.com/R1x4I9C73s— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 11, 2020
It Was Aliens, Vince!
AJ Styles should've launched into a big speech about how Vince McMahon's dinosaur bones aren't real, they were just put on Vince's wall by the Devil to deceive Christians— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 11, 2020
Darn Right
Vince McMahon says sanitize your hands— otis in the bank (@huggersectionn) May 11, 2020
Accurate
WWE Employee: Baron Corbin just killed Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black!— Michael Pittman (@Michael8Pittman) May 11, 2020
Vince McMahon:#MITB pic.twitter.com/7FixQdkdJZ
Even More Accurate
Vince McMahon when he saw Baron Corbin smash a mirror in his gym...#MoneyInTheBank #mitb2020 pic.twitter.com/186Rs3sGo4— Kevin Ganley 力 (@IAmKevinGanley) May 11, 2020
The Best Part
AJ and Bryan going back to arrange Vince's chairs was hilarious 😂😂😂 #MITB pic.twitter.com/yr4rq9yca7— francesca (@beckysbalboa) May 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.