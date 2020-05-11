WWE Fans Thought Vince McMahon's Money in the Bank Cameo Was the Highlight of the Night

WWE shook things up with its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday by having the titular ladder match take place inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As the 12 men and women brawled their way through the building they ran into a number of surprise cameos, including Paul Heyman and Brother Love. But the award for best cameo of the night has to be when Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles accidentally brawled their way into Vince McMahon's office. To everyone's surprise, McMahon was sitting as his desk and barked at both men to leave — which they did promptly after fixing his office chairs.

