WWE: Vince McMahon Reveals Pat McAfee Plans for WrestleMania Match

Those who tuned into the Pat McAfee show had a chance to see WWE’s Vince McMahon do his first live interview in 15 years, and as you might expect from an interview with McAfee, it was full of memorable moments. One of the biggest though was when McMahon told McAfee that him just being him is what has made his time in WWE so great, and then he told McAfee he was offering him a chance to wrestle in the ring at WrestleMania. McAfee then said there’s been a lot of chatter about him wrestling at WrestleMania but also added “I’m out of shape, but WrestleMania!”.

As for McAfee’s opponent, once McAfee agreed and said yes McMahon said “We’ll find some worthy opponent for you and put you in the ring.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

"I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~@VinceMcMahon



THAT WOULD BE A DREAM#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3ufJl11Gv0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2022

The crew joked “you versus Undertaker!” And McMahon laughed, saying “I don’t know about that.”

The running theory is that McAfee’s opponent will be Austin Theory, who has sort of been McMahon’s protege as of late on Monday Night Raw. We’ll have to wait and see if that pans out, but we do know that McAfee will be at WrestleMania and in the ring, and it promises to be incredibly entertaining.

Are you excited for McAfee’s WrestleMania match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!