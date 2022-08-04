Lex Luger, The New Age Outlaws and Nia Jax Comment on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure

Vince McMahon's WWE retirement announcement on July 22 sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling industry, and in the weeks since then many current and former stars have commented on his departure after running WWE for roughly 40 years. WWE Hall of Famers Lex Luger, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and former Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) all spoke with ComicBook during the Starrcast V event this past weekend in Nashville and offered their reactions to the news.

Starting off with Lex Luger, a former Royal Rumble winner and someone who McMahon once considered the future top star in the WWF after Hulk Hogan. He said, "I think that there's a lot of really good people in place in the company. Triple H and Stephanie (McMahon), the baton is being passed. I think he will still, behind the scenes I'm sure, since that's his daughter and Triple H his son-in-law, I'm sure he (Vince) will still have some influence and some input as well."

Jax, who was released by WWE last November, seemed skeptical by the entire idea. She asked "Is Vince really gone?" before skeptically looking at the camera, then pointed out that he technically still owns the company.

"He has created such a foundation for that place that whatever they do now is going to be piggybacking off what he created. It's going to be fine regardless of if he's in charge or not. Do I think he's really not in charge? No, because it's Vince. But I think they're going to do great regardless," she said.

Finally, there's the New Age Outlaws. Gunn is currently working both onscreen and behind the scenes with All Elite Wrestling, while Dogg was released from his backstage role back in January. Gunn said he believes the product will be better now that McMahon has departed, while Gunn jokingly declined to comment.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has since stepped in as the new WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations, made his first comments about stepping in for McMahon during a media scrum last weekend.

"There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I'm trying in some way to step into. But I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself. It's going to take a lot of us, it's going to take a team, it's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this in, but we will," Levesque said.