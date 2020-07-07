Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Matt Riddle as a Young Shawn Michaels

A few back a report came out that Vince McMahon viewed Raw star Angel Garza as a young Eddie Guerrero. This week another McMahon comparison made its way online via WrestlingNews.co, stating via a source that McMahon sees Matt Riddle as a younger version of Shawn Michaels. Considering Michaels is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, this type of praise can't get much higher.

"Vince likes guys like Shawn who have that rebel mentality and he sees some of Shawn in Matt. Matt can rub some people the wrong way but he's a good guy and he will do great when Vince calls him up," the source said back in November. "I think he's a future world champion. Vince will try to tweak him but his personality will get him far."

Do you agree with the comparison? Or is there another Superstar he reminds you of?

Riddle made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene after opting to leave the UFC. He signed with WWE in July 2018 and quickly climbed the ranks of NXT as one of its top babyfaces. After his run as NXT Tag Team Champion was brought to an end thanks to a betrayal by Timothy Thatcher, Riddle was brought over the SmackDown roster and beat AJ Styles in his debut. Based on Styles' sneak during last week's SmackDown, it looks like the two will be feuding over Styles' Intercontinental Championship going forward.

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place on July 19 at the WWE Performance Center. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

This week will see the second half of NXT's ongoing event, The Great American Bash, at Full Sail Live on Wednesday. Check out the card (so far) below:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.