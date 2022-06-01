Update on WWE Legend’s Battle With Cancer

Former WWE star Virgil announced last month that he was battling stage two colon cancer. Updates on the former Million Dollar Champion have been few and far between since then, though Jake “The Snake” Roberts did give an update on this week’s DDP Snakepit after meeting with Virgil this past weekend.

“I just wanna throw some love out there to that guy,” Roberts said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “He went through a lot and he’s, he’s still positive, man, and seeing him this weekend played with my heart quite a bit because, you know, seeing him not be able to lift the one arm. Strokes, yeah, two of them.”

“It’s really s—ty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support,” Virgil wrote when he made the announcement. He also posted a message on a fundraising page asking for help withe medical expenses. Stay tuned for future updates.

“March 25th Michael Jones, aka ‘Virgil’ aka ‘Vincent’ aka ‘Meatsause Mafia’. I have two tests one in March 17th and March 25th. As I have posted, I have had mri and others procedure. I have spent close to $5721 on these the next two comes close to $3400. I would be more than glad to sign, do a cameo video and much more. I receive NO help from WWE who, based on all the chairshots, blows caused this. To those that have helped I am truly thankful and blessed,” the page read. “So you understand my situation better I get $862 a month social security, a friend allows me to stay for $200 at a place he has. With Food and utilities and doctor visits pretty much puts me in hole. I have had to do few signings to help but been hard. This is Not a Gimmick nor a stunt , this is real and it is hard to have to ask for help. Thank you to all of you. Michael ‘Virgil’ ‘Soultrain Jones’”