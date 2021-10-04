Major International WWE Star Possibly Getting Drafted Tonight

Walter has been under contract with WWE since 2019, but other than a few appearances on NXT and the occasional NXT Takeover match the Austrian grappler has worked almost exclusively overseas as a member of the NXT UK roster. During that time he had the longest championship reign in modern WWE history while holding the NXT UK Championship for a whopping 870 days while putting on match of the year contenders while Tyler Bate, Tommaso Ciampa and Ilja Dragunov. The big story surrounding the 34-year-old is that, for as great as he is, he’s never had any interest in permanently working in the United States. But that might be about to change.

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reported on Monday that Walter is current in the United States and that “there has been some talk about Walter being utilized more beyond NXT UK of late.” This immediately gave fans hope that “The Ring General” might be making the jump to either SmackDown or Raw.

Triple H has been a strong supporter of Walter ever since he arrived in NXT. He went so far as to compare him to Brock Lesnar while on The Bump back in January.

“It is tough to bet against Walter,” he said. “Anyone who has watched him over the last few years, anyone who has recently watched him against Ilja [Dragunov], one of the most physically imposing, physically dominating performers out there. There’s no wasted movement, he’s not flashy, he doesn’t care about how it looks, he’s just effective. That said, you’ve seen it in the past with other talent like Brock Lesnar.

“Brock has struggled a lot of times with more smaller guys, speed kills,” he continued. “You would watch Brock Lesnar sometimes step in the ring with Daniel Bryan and have a much more difficult time, Daniel Bryan would get much more in because Brock couldn’t strike as hard and as fast, he would have to catch him first and find his way. In that process, he would eat a lot of shots, now it would take a lot of shots from Daniel Bryan’s size to knock Brock Lesnar down, but he ate a lot of shots to get one in. Walter just has to sustain that.”