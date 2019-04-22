WWE’s Website Claims Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black Are Moving to SmackDown Live

WWE had 28 of its Superstars move brands during last week’s Superstar Shake-up. But if WWE.com is to be believed, the company has already changed its mind on where three Superstars will land.

The website currently lists Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black as members of the SmackDown Live roster, even though all three were named to the Monday Night Raw roster last week. Andrade and Vega jumped to Raw and picked up a non-title win over Finn Balor (who moved to SmackDown Live the following night), while Black and Ricochet were both sent to the Red Brand as a tag team after floating between rosters as free agents for the past few months.

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin reported on Monday that the Andrade and Vega move was decided by the company’s higher-ups.

“It’s unclear why the duo is being moved back, but sources tell us the decision was made internally by upper brass following last week’s Shake-Up,” Satin wrote.

ProWrestling.com‘s Mike Killam pitched an idea on Twitter that WWE might use the move to explain how United States Champion Samoa Joe winds up on Raw. Joe was reportedly supposed to appear on Raw last week, but his segment was scrapped due to illness.

After holding the NXT Championship in developmental, Almas and Vega moved up to the main roster in April 2018 shortly after WrestleMania 34. His most notable feuds in his time on the Blue Brand were against Sin Cara, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Black was paired up with Ricochet when the two were called up from NXT at the start of the year. The pair have been in title matches for the Raw, SmackDown and NXT tag team championships, but have come up empty each time.

It’s worth noting that WWE did a good job of keeping married couples on the same brand during this year’s Shake-up. Black and Vega got married earlier this year.

