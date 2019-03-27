WWE Women’s Locker Room Upset Over Asuka Dropping SmackDown Women’s Championship

The WrestleMania 35 landscape got another shake-up on SmackDown Live this week, as a No. 1 contender’s match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match was scrapped in order to make way for Charlotte Flair winning an impromptu title match against Asuka. While the match was a big moment for “The Queen,” many fans were upset that most of the SmackDown Women’s roster, particularly Asuka who had been an afterthought on television despite beating Becky Lynch back at the Royal Rumble, was robbed of a shot at a WrestleMania singles match in order to up the prestige of the already-hyped main event between Flair, Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Numerous members of the roster took to social media to air their frustration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

“She (Flair) did less to earn that title shot than the WrestleMania one,” Lynch wrote. “Asuka deserves so much better.”

“[Asuka] deserves better,” Raw’s Sarah Logan wrote.

“Welp,” Naomi, who was booked for the four-way No. 1 contender’s match, wrote.

“I AM VERY VERY #SALTY that [Asuka] just lost the #SDLIVE Women’s Championship !!!!” Lana tweeted.

Natalya and Carmella both got in on the discussion by tweeting out disgruntled emojis.

😑 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 27, 2019

With just one week of WWE television left before WrestleMania, the WWE has made no indication whether or not they’ll bring back the women’s battle royal from WrestleMania 34 that helped the vast majority of the Women’s roster get on the show. As of Wednesday, the show has 13 matches booked on the card.

The latest addition to the card was the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. After weeks of having his title shot be taken away by Vince McMahon, Kingston finally got a shot after his New Day tag partners Xavier Woods and Big E were able to win a gauntlet match on SmackDown Live this week. The pair managed to beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, The Bar, The Usos (by forfeit) and Bryan and Rowan.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!