Women of WWE May Get Exclusive Event This Fall and That Should Surprise No One

For decades the giants of professional wrestling have used the women’s division as a sideshow attraction. However, the current batch of female WWE Superstars commands attention — ergo money — and they may be on the verge of getting their own event.

ProWrestlingSheet reports WWE officials are discussing the concept of a women-exclusive show sometime this fall. Their sources say that it could an effort to reconcile female wrestlers being banned from the Saudi Arabian Greatest Royal Rumble from April, but that has yet to be confirmed. Regardless of intentions, the all-women event is loosely targeted between September and October.

As massive as this step would be, the women of WWE have been so remarkable that this was arguably a foreseeable manifestation. Armed with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, the Bella Twins, Naomi, Paige, Natalya, Carmella, Nia Jax, and a sprinkle of James Ellsworth, WWE’s women’s division has enjoyed a steady climb in relevance in recent years. Ladder matches, Hell in Cell bouts, and the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble have all contributed to the women of WWE being a stand-alone attraction.

And we have yet to mention Ronda Rousey.

Without Rousey, WWE’s women’s division would have still flourished. But with the UFC Hall of Famer, women’s wrestling will rocket to the forefront of the industry. Because not only does Rousey’s name instantly gratify, but she’s actually a once-in-a-generation talent.

Rousey looks to be in WWE for the long haul, but there’s no guarantee she commits to a 10-year career. That said, WWE will happily cash-in while they can and luckily Rousey has the good to deliver.

Before Rousey, the idea of women main eventing WrestleMania was novel but seemed distant. However, it’s becoming increasingly evident that Rousey and Charlotte Flair will close out WrestleMania 35 next year.

That’s still plenty far off, but by WWE hinting at an all women’s pay-per-view, that lets us know that they see a monetary opportunity in women’s wrestling. We’ve come a long way from the bra and panties matches of the 90’s. Even after the Attitude Era, most of the women’s wrestling was ballooned by silicon. However, this generation of female Superstars is obsessed with success and in-ring prowess. While sex appeal is still an undeniable part of what they do — that goes for all wrestlers — the current female roster is insatiable in the best way.

So, regardless of whether or not WWE grants them their own event, the women’s roster is destined for stardom, and potentially their own promotion.