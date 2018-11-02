WWE: Women Removed From WrestleMania Promo At Crown Jewel

WWE’s latest event in Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel took place earlier today, and during the event, they aired a promo that seems to be missing something really important…namely any of their female superstars.

Because of customs in Saudi Arabia, there aren’t any female superstars on the Crown Jewel match card, and the same was true of their first WWE event there earlier this year. We came to expect that for Crown Jewel, but what we didn’t expect was for WWE to literally wipe all of their female superstars off of the WrestleMania promo for the show, which was a big change from the one that aired during Raw and Smackdown earlier in the week.

A fan posted a video which featured the regular WrestleMania 35 ad that played during Raw and Smackdown with the one that played during Crown Jewel inset for comparison, and you can see that stars like Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bills, Naomi, and Ronda Rousey are all replaced by their male counterparts, and you can see it for yourself in the video below.

Hmm, there’s a difference between the WrestleMania promo that aired on Raw/SmackDown and the one from #WWECrownJewel, which is inset…something’s missing, some kind of de-evolution. Can’t put my finger on it, though. pic.twitter.com/zFn2PWRCL4 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) November 2, 2018

Crown Jewel came under a great deal of backlash for a variety of reasons, but some superstars still didn’t feel pulling out was the right move, including Ronda Rousey.

“I think sports is where we find that common ground with each other. I think pulling out of Crown Jewel would be the wrong move. This is an opportunity to share our cultures and to find what we have in common. Especially in times of adversity between two countries – that’s the absolute wrong time to pull away. That’s the time for us to find what we have in common and understand each other more,” Rousey told TMZ.

“It seems almost frivolous; a WWE event [compared to]these huge world issues, but in a world where we’re always trying to look at it as ‘Us and Them’, I think those big events like Crown Jewel makes us realize it’s an “Us” all around. I think that having these events and sharing our culture in Saudi Arabia is the first step to understanding each other, and finding that common ground,” said Rousey.

