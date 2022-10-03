Should WWE Add a Midcard Women's Championship?

WWE's Women's Division currently has three championships for its main roster Women's Division — the Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. But one thing the Women's Division is still lacking compared to their male counterparts is a midcard championship similar to the Intercontinental, United States and NXT North American Championships. Raquel Gonzalez, who recently held the women's tag titles alongside Aliyah, pitched the idea while talking with NBC Sports Boston recently.

"I think that would be something so great for the women's division especially because we have so much diversity in the women's division. We have women from all over the world, from all over the country, from different backgrounds and different ethnicities. I think having an Intercontinental Championship, having a North American championship for the women would be something. Just a huge leap forward for the Women's Division in wrestling in general," Gonzalez said. "And I personally do feel like that is something that is possible and is something that's that could possibly be happening in the near future so I'm looking forward to that and possibly you know making new history."

The Women's Division has seen increased focus since Triple H took over as WWE's booker, quickly reviving the women's tag titles after they had been left in a hiatus during the final months of the Vince McMahon regime. Dakota Kai, Gonzalez's former tag partner down in NXT, talked about "The Game's" dedication to the division during a recent interview with Digital Spy.

"The environment is so positive [in WWE]. We're getting a lot of time to be able to tell these stories which is great too and not only that but like, every Raw that's happened since SummerSlam, it's like Bayley, IYO [SKY] and I have been, you know, either wrestling or doing a bunch of promos or a lot of — we're all over the place so yeah, he [Paul Levesque] really does care about the women's division which really motivates us to be able to tell the best story possible," Kai said (h/t POST Wrestling).

h/t Cageside Seats