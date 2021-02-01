WWE Womens Royal Rumble: Every Surprise Entrant and Return

Sunday night's Royal Rumble event marked the fourth annual Women's Royal Rumble match. The 30-woman lineup was full of established stars from both Raw and SmackDown, but it also managed to pack in plenty of surprise appearances from NXT and from legends of the past. Fans even got to see a championship change hands during the bout, as Alicia Fox briefly held the 24/7 Championship by beating R-Truth.

Bianca Beliar went on to win the match, starting as the No. 3 entrant and lasting a record 56 minutes before winning the bout.

Check out the biggest surprises of the match in the list below!