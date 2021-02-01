WWE Womens Royal Rumble: Every Surprise Entrant and Return
Sunday night's Royal Rumble event marked the fourth annual Women's Royal Rumble match. The 30-woman lineup was full of established stars from both Raw and SmackDown, but it also managed to pack in plenty of surprise appearances from NXT and from legends of the past. Fans even got to see a championship change hands during the bout, as Alicia Fox briefly held the 24/7 Championship by beating R-Truth.
Bianca Beliar went on to win the match, starting as the No. 3 entrant and lasting a record 56 minutes before winning the bout.
Check out the biggest surprises of the match in the list below!
NXT Stars
Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai and Ember Moon all represented WWE's Black & Gold division during Sunday night's 30-woman match. Ripley made it all the way to the final two before finally getting eliminated by Bianca Beliar.prevnext
Jillian Hall
Hall returned by once again singing her entrance theme, then teamed up with Billie Kay as she entered the ringprevnext
Victoria
Former WWE Women's and TNA Knockouts Champion Victoria competed in a WWE ring for the first time nearly 12 years on Sunday, lasting a respectable amount of time before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.prevnext
Torrie Wilson
The WWE Hall of Famer entered at No. 17. She had not competed in a WWE match since the Evolution pay-per-view back in Oct. 2018.
Mickie James
The six-time Women's Champion competed in her first match since late October on Sunday, entering at No. 19. She immediately targeted Charlotte Flair and was nearly eliminated as a result.prevnext
Alicia Fox
Fox arrived at No. 21, though her entrance was almost immediately interrupted by R-Truth (who came out and realized he was in the wrong Rumble match). A group of challengers ran out to try and pin Truth, so he and Fox worked together to take them out. Fox then rolled up Truth to become 24/7 Champion, but Truth won it back shortly after Fox was eliminated.prevnext
Lana
"The Ravishing Russian" returned to WWE television on Sunday night, marking her first appearance since her injury forced her to miss the TLC pay-per-view (and a shot at winning the Women's tag titles alongside Asuka)prev