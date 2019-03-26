Fatal Four-Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for WrestleMania 35

WWE officially announced a four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Monday night, forcing Sasha Banks and Bayley to defend their tag titles against Nia Jax and Tamina, The IIconics and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. The pair first won the new titles at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, defeating five other teams inside the titular steel structure, then successfully defended them against Jax and Tamina at Fastlane. Beth Phoenix was brought into the fold after the match when she tried to stop the heel team from attacking Bayley and Banks, only to get beaten down herself. The comedic team of the IIconics earned their spot in the match by beating the champs in a non-title match on a recent episode of SmackDown Live.

Bayley and Banks said in a backstage promo on Monday Night Raw they’d be willing to take on all challengers at WrestleMania, and WWE quickly made the match official after the show.

As of Tuesday, WWE has 13 matches booked for WrestleMania 35 on April 7. Along with the women’s tag match, some of the newest additions include Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE announced via press release on Monday that the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would be the show’s main event, making it the first women’s match to close the annual show.

“For the first time in WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world,” the company said in a press release.

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

