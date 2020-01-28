Report: Here’s What WWE Has Planned for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36

The first match for the WrestleMania 36 card was made official on this week’s Monday Night Raw, as Men’s Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenged Brock Lesnar to a WWE Championship match at the April 5 event in Tampa. It looked like Women’s Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was going to announce her WrestleMania matchup as well, but “The Queen” instead decided to hold back her announcement and wound up in a match with Asuka. And while Becky Lynch has already started talking about facing Flair yet again at Mania for the Raw Women’s Championship, new reports came out this week saying that’s not in the cards.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE’s current plan is for Lynch to take on former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania. Meltzer had previously reported that Baszler was originally booked to win the Women’s Royal Rumble as part of the storyline, but plans changed ahead of Sunday’s event. The feud between the two first started in the build towards Survivor Series, which culminated in Baszler winning a triple threat match against Bayley and Lynch only for the latter to attack her at the end of the show. Meltzer wasn’t sure how WWE would get to a match between the two, but they can always loop back to Baszler’s friendship and Lynch’s animosity towards Ronda Rousey.

Even though Lynch is off the table, the report also said Flair vs. Bayley isn’t on the card as of now. “The Queen” has plenty of issues with the Blue Brand champ given she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to her twice in 2019.

The only other options would be for Flair to either pick a tag team partner and challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the tag titles or pull a surprise and challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

When asked about facing Flair at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, Lynch almost sounded bored by the idea.

“I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch round 387, they still know the outcome,” Lynch said.

Meltzer said that, as of this week, the only other matches penciled in for WrestleMania right now are Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Randy Orton. Raw ended this week with Orton turning heel on his former tag partner and brutalizing Edge with a Con-Chair-To.