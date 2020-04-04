WWE WrestleMania 36 Stage Revealed

The stage for the 36th Pay Per View event of the WWE, Wrestlemania, has been revealed. As most wrestling fans know, the current Corona Virus pandemic may have caused a number of changes to the event overall but the the organization has clearly put the aesthetic that was originally set in creating the event into the WWE Performance Center. The event was originally supposed to take place in Tampa Bay, Florida, at the Raymond James arena but was moved with the number of changes that came about from the pandemic while still having Wrestlemania take place this year, 2020.

Among the changes that took place for Wrestlemania 36, the move from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center was just one of many decisions that had to be made in terms of making the show still happen. The Andre The Giant Battle Royal had to be canceled in order to think about the safety of the wrestlers, Roman Reigns had to drop from his pre-arranged match against Goldberg for the Universal Title with Braun Strowman taking his place, and the event was split between two nights rather than the usual one. Needless to say, with everything going on, it is definitely surprising that this event is still taking place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pro Wrestling Sheet shot out photos for the WWE Wrestlemania ring at the WWE Performance Center via their Official Twitter Account, showing how the company was able to transform the venue to have the original aesthetic that was planned for the Raymond James Stadium:

Wrestlemanias have been the biggest events to take place in the history of the WWE, with the annual event touting the biggest matches and concluding a number of storylines that have been running in the company throughout the months prior to the huge gathering. With the Corona Virus causing serious “social distancing”, it made the audiences needing to temporarily be a thing of the past when it comes to Wrestlemania 36 as well as a number of other changes to make sure the event still took place.

What do you think of the stage for Wrestlemania 36? How do you compare it to the Wrestlemanias of the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!