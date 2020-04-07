WWE WrestleMania 36’s Viewership Smashed Records

Even though WrestleMania 36 had to take place inside of an empty Performance Center, the show still turned out to be a huge success for the WWE. On top of shattering the record for generating the most social media interactions for a single WWE event, WWE announced via press release on Tuesday that the two-night show saw a 20% year-over-year increase in video views across WWE’s platforms. The release read, “In addition to WrestleMania becoming the most social event in WWE history, WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across the company’s digital and social platforms including WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, an increase of +20 percent year-over-year.”

“Additionally, a record 46 million hours of content was consumed during WrestleMania Week, an increase of +28 percent year-over-year,” the release continued.

The event was taped back in late May and aired via the WWE Network, on pay-per-view providers and on streaming services like FITE TV on both Saturday and Sunday night. WWE will reportedly tape the next few weeks of Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown later this week.

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two