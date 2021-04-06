WWE Announces Two More Matches for WrestleMania 37, Finalizes Card

✖

WWE officially confirmed two more matches for this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event, both of which center around the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Night One will now feature a Tag Team Turmoil Match comprised of Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, Natalya & Tamina and Carmella & Billie Kay (who were not apart of the official announcement but were listed on WWE.com) and the winners will move on to Night Two to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a title match.

Across two reigns, Jax and Baszler have held the tag titles for nearly six months. They've successfully retained in matches against each of the team vying for their titles except for Natalya and Tamina.

Natalya turned heads this past weekend by delivering a fiery promo on Talking Smack with Paul Heyman.

Which team do you think will earn a shot at the tag titles? And will they dethrone Jax and Baszler? Tell us your predictions in the comments below!

Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two