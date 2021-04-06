WWE Announces Two More Matches for WrestleMania 37, Finalizes Card
WWE officially confirmed two more matches for this weekend's WrestleMania 37 event, both of which center around the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Night One will now feature a Tag Team Turmoil Match comprised of Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, Natalya & Tamina and Carmella & Billie Kay (who were not apart of the official announcement but were listed on WWE.com) and the winners will move on to Night Two to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a title match.
Across two reigns, Jax and Baszler have held the tag titles for nearly six months. They've successfully retained in matches against each of the team vying for their titles except for Natalya and Tamina.
BREAKING: This Saturday on Night 1️⃣ of #WrestleMania, it's TAG TEAM TURMOIL with the winning team facing @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE for the #WomensTagTitles on @WrestleMania Sunday! pic.twitter.com/kiT4ZW8Jez— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2021
Natalya turned heads this past weekend by delivering a fiery promo on Talking Smack with Paul Heyman.
.@WWERomanReigns’ Special Council @HeymanHustle tells @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka why they should go out and take what they want. #SmackDown #TalkingSmack @KaylaBraxtonWWE pic.twitter.com/cYVP2WsxMz— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 4, 2021
Which team do you think will earn a shot at the tag titles? And will they dethrone Jax and Baszler? Tell us your predictions in the comments below!
Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton