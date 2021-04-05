WWE WrestleMania 37 Week Live Musical Performances Confirmed

✖

WrestleMania 37 will see the return of live fans to WWE events, and the company is pulling out all the stops to put on the biggest shows possible by adding in live musical perfomances. The company announced on Monday that Grammy-nominated signer Bebe Rexha will open the first night of WrestleMania with a performance of "America The Beautiful."

"I'm excited to sing 'America the Beautiful' at this year's WrestleMania," Rexha said in a press release. "Being part of WWE's biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.

Alice Cooper then confirmed that guitarist Nita Strauss will perform the National Anthem to start the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday night. Strauss previously appeared at WrestleMania 34 to perform Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance theme.

I know what it takes to create a spectacle with @WWE. I’m excited to have our very own @hurricanenita open #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 1 with our National Anthem. Play it proud, play it #NXTLOUD!

🇺🇸 🐍 👁‍🗨👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/aObJP9gD73 — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 5, 2021

IT’S TRUE!!! I am incredibly excited to get on stage to kick off #Wrestlemania week this Wednesday with the National Anthem at #NXTTakeover Stand & Deliver 👊🏻 Time to get #NXTLOUD!!!! 🇺🇸 #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @WWE pic.twitter.com/vIerowELtM — Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021

It was also confirmed on Monday that Rhea Ripley will get a live performance of her "Brutality" theme by Ash Costello for her Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka.

"By overwhelming demand, I am so excited to announce that I will be performing #Brutality LIVE for the most bad ass @rhearipley_wwe at #wrestlemania37!" Costello wrote on Instagram. "If you're ready and will be watching, leave some [emojis] below!!!! I am honored to sing in support of such a genuine and strong woman! and as a wrestling fan, excited to a part of something I love. YOUR support made this dream a reality. Now this is all of our moment together. #wwe #wweraw #nxt #nxttakeover #wrestlemania #wrestlemania37 #metal #metalhead #rocknroll #badasswomen"

