Bianca Belair Wants a Rematch With Sasha Banks Following Their WrestleMania 37 Main Event

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One on Saturday night, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career. The victory was incredibly emotional for both women, but shortly after the show was over Belair was already thinking about another match with "The Boss."

"I'm ready for a rematch," Belair said (h/t Fightful) while on the WWE Watch Along after the show. "I want to cement that I'm the EST of WWE."

Banks, who took a serious shot to the ribcage from Belair's hair whip just before the finish, hasn't responded to the challenge as of yet.

Do you think Belair and Banks should have their rematch right away at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view next month? Or should WWE wait to have it at another event where fans will be in attendance again (possibly SummerSlam). Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Here are the results from WrestleMania 37 Night One:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

And here's what's on the card for Night Two: