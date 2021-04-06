WWE WrestleMania 37: Canceled Plans for Night One Match Revealed

✖

Earlier this week Mustafa Ali confirmed that WWE scrapped their original idea for a match between himself and The New Day's Kofi Kingston. @WrestleVotes popped up on Tuesday to reveal another original plan that fell through, this time centering around the Women's Division. Fans have already pointed out that while the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been confirmed for the SmackDown leading into WrestleMania, the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal won't be back this year. Instead, Night One will feature a five-team tag team turmoil match where the winners will get a title match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two.

The original plan was reportedly to have the Women's Battle Royal return and have the final two competitors form an impromtu tag team to take on Jax and Baszler for the Women's tag titles. A similar concept was used back at WrestleMania XV when D'Lo Brown and Test won a battle royal and challenged Owen Hart and Jeff Jarrett for the WWF Tag Team Championships later in the night (and lost).

Original idea prior to the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match being decided on was to have the annual Women’s Battle Royal where the final 2 would be “winners” & form a tag team the next night. Much like the WM 15 Battle Royal that Test & D’Lo won, then lost later to Owen & Jarrett. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2021

Here's the full card for WrestleMania 37, as of now:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two