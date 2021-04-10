Watch: Edge Cuts Insane Talking Smack Promo Ahead of WrestleMania 37

✖

The final episode of WWE's Talking Smack heading into WrestleMania 37 was dominated by a conversation between Edge and Paul Heyman regarding the Universal Championship triple threat match on Night Two. The two traded verbal jabs for roughly half of the entire episode, with Heyman eventually coming to the conclusion that while Edge is succeeding in fulfilling his dream of making it back to the WrestleMania main event 10 years after being forced to retire, that dream will end when he smacks into the reality that is Roman Reigns. He even went so far as to say that Reigns holds his championship reign and his position as "The Head of the Table" so closely that he'll be willing to take Edge's final breath if it means retaining his championship.

Edge, continuing his deranged downward spiral that has been festering since he officially challenged Reigns back at Elimination Chamber, responded by describing how far he went to beat Mick Foley back at WrestleMania 22.

"Paul I once crawled over to make the cover in a match, while my arm was turning gray and smoking and bubbling from second degree burns, with barbed wire punctures in my stomach and thumbtacks lodged into every part of my body," Edge said. "After diving face-first into a flaming table, just to mark my territory, and to show that I belong in the main event of WrestleMania. I did all of that to prove just to show off that I deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania. So what do you think I will do, and what depths fo you think I will find when I am in the main event of WrestleMania? Do thank you for the warning Paul, I appreciate it. But you know what I am capable of because I see it in your eyes, I can smell it coming off of you I can feel it coming out of your pores. I am not normal Paul. And you know that. So I will see you tomorrow. And I will see your tribal chief, and I will see Daniel Bryan and I will take back what is mine."

Do you think Edge will walk out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion? Tell us your predictions in the comments below!