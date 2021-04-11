WWE WrestleMania 37: Fans Are Astonished As Otis Rocks Out
WWE WrestleMania is back, with a live crowd witnessing the biggest event of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment, and fans were immediately caught off guard as none other than Otis himself busted a move during "America, The Beautiful". With Grammy nominee, Bebe Rexha performing the patriotic song, the near entirety of the WWE was in attendance, many of whom were dressed in suits to the nines, but Otis was more than willing the amplify the energy in the stadium by dancing a jig before things got started in the pay-per-view event.
Otis himself doesn't have a big match scheduled in WrestleMania 37, but it's clear that he's just as energetic as ever as the giant force of nature showed off his moves.
What did you think of Otis' dancing skills? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Lives Have Been Made
prevnext
Otis dancing to America The Brave just made my life! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania37 @wwe @otiswwe— dTee®©™ (@dTee86) April 11, 2021
A Man Can Dream
prevnext
I hope Otis goes out and slides on the tarp to entertain the fans.— Bluray Wrestling (@BlurayWrestling) April 11, 2021
A Lot Of Fans Had The Same Idea
prevnext
Does Otis do this if the rain delay goes on for awhile? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xu56mWmykE— Fight Game Media (@fightgamemedia) April 11, 2021
It's A Special Night
prevnext
Otis haha this was special https://t.co/wWlDpCgMuU— Big G 🇬🇧 (@RFCGW) April 11, 2021
Facts
prevnext
otis is still great— Joshua C.H. Claytor (@JoshuaClaytor) April 11, 2021
A Mad Lad Indeed
prevnext
God, I love Otis. Absolute mad lad. #WrestleMania— Ryan Docker (@ghostboy182) April 11, 2021
PLENTY of Time
prevnext
Plenty of time for how much Otis enjoyed “America the Beautiful” there. #WrestleMania— Callum Chadwick (@CallumChadwick_) April 11, 2021
It's A Mood
prevnext
Otis getting down to America the Beautiful is my mood all weekend long #WrestleMania— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickWRCB) April 11, 2021
Simply The Best
prevnext
Otis grinding to America the Beautiful. Amazing #WrestleMania— 💦Hydrated Soul on One Piece episode 16💦 (@DashingSoulJay) April 11, 2021
It's Everything To Many
prev
Otis vibing to America the Beautiful is everything to me.#WrestleMania— Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) April 11, 2021