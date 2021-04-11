WWE WrestleMania 37: Fans Are Astonished As Otis Rocks Out

WWE WrestleMania is back, with a live crowd witnessing the biggest event of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment, and fans were immediately caught off guard as none other than Otis himself busted a move during "America, The Beautiful". With Grammy nominee, Bebe Rexha performing the patriotic song, the near entirety of the WWE was in attendance, many of whom were dressed in suits to the nines, but Otis was more than willing the amplify the energy in the stadium by dancing a jig before things got started in the pay-per-view event.

Otis himself doesn't have a big match scheduled in WrestleMania 37, but it's clear that he's just as energetic as ever as the giant force of nature showed off his moves.

