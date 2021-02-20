WWE: WrestleMania 37's First Matches Reportedly Revealed

✖

We're right in the middle of WrestleMania season, one of the most exciting times of the year for WWE fans, and there's actually quite a bit of intrigue in regards to what matches end up making the show this year. With the combination of interesting Royal Rumble winners, compelling Champions, and a pleasant ratio of legends to current stars, there's a lot of excitement heading into the biggest event of the year. Now it seems we might have the first planned matches for WrestleMania 37 thanks to WrestleVotes, who says a source revealed to them the currently confirmed matches thus far.

The source said that the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had matches between Edge vs Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks, Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, and a Bad Bunny Tag Match on the card, though also stated that nothing is set in stone.

Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 19, 2021

The source also said that the other matches are all still open, and that includes the match for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Bad Bunny Tag Match makes sense for as hard as they have been pushing him on Raw and WWE overall, and odds are Damian Priest will be a part of that in some way. If that's the case, it would give Priest his first WrestleMania match, which would be pretty damn great for Priest since he just joined Raw not too long ago.

As for McIntyre, if Orton is taking on Wyatt (in whatever form he takes this time around), that means he won't be battling McIntyre, and that is good for everyone because that match has been done too many times already.

If these matches hold up, none are too surprising. Edge and Reigns and Belair and Banks have seemed like the natural picks, and though Edge has visited every brand, the Reigns match seems to be the focal point, especially after that spear Edge took on last night's SmackDown.

It will also be interesting to see what the Wyatt match means for Alexa Bliss since she's been holding that down in Wyatt's absence. Big E will likely have a big Intercontinental Championship match on the card, and it remains to be seen if that will be against Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, or someone else.

We also have no idea about the Raw Women's Championship match or any of the Tag Team Championship matches.

