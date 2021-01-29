Report: WWE Has Just One WrestleMania 37 Match Finalized So Far

✖

We are just over two months away from WWE's WrestleMania 37, a two night event set to take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium with a limited capacity crowd, and according to a new report, just one match has been finalized for the big show. This little being decided two months out from WWE's biggest event of the year is unprecedented in company history, so we'd expect more match directions starting to become clear soon. Or at least one would hope.

According to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the only match finalized for WrestleMania is Roman Reigns' Universal Championship match. WWE was able to decide on a challenger for Reigns, but nobody else yet, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Royal Rumble this Sunday night will see some WrestleMania direction start to be laid out. The winner of the men's Rumble will have the opportunity to face either Universal Champion Reigns or WWE Champion McIntyre. Reigns' prospective Mania opponent could end up walking away victorious, and perhaps that is the plan, unless they decide on a McIntyre opponent between now and Sunday.

Daniel Bryan has been the favorite among odds makers now for a few weeks to win the Rumble, though Edge started to climb those charts following his tremendous promo on Raw this Monday night where he proclaimed that he would be out to regain the world championship that he never lost when he was forced to retire nearly a decade ago.

The women's Rumble winner will also go on to WrestleMania for a title opportunity, so the Observer report would seemingly mean that no winner for the women's Rumble has been decided on as of press time. Bianca Belair has been favored there of late, with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley also being in the mix.

The Observer also noted this week that Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey are not currently scheduled to be participants in the Royal Rumble match this year, though things could change at the last minute. Lesnar is not currently under WWE contract, while Rousey's contract is up in April. Lynch is on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child.