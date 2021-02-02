Report: WWE Current Plan for the WrestleMania 37 Main Event

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Following Edge's Royal Rumble victory on Sunday night, WWE fans have been speculating over whether he'll choose to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 this April. Edge appeared on Raw and declined to reveal which world champion he was targeting, leaving McIntyre wide open to a sneak attack from Sheamus that will undoubtedly preoccupy "The Scottish Warrior."

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer released a report shortly before Raw, stating that WWE's current plan is actually for Edge to hop over to SmackDown and challenge Reigns.

"Not sure when this will be officially announced, but Roman Reigns vs. Edge is the planned main event at WrestleMania," Meltzer said during the Observer's Daily Update.

Edge reflected on his Rumble win in an interview with WWE.com on Sunday night, celebrating his return from injury and Christian coming out of retirement.

"It means a lot," he began. "If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania... I still feel like I need to pinch myself and I still feel like I'm going to wake up," he said. It still doesn't make sense.

"And for Jay [Christian] to be in there, it just... if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they'd say its impossible, it can never happen, it's not realistic. Yet, here we are," he added. "I don't get it, and I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. And stop analyzing why and how, and go 'f— it! It's happening and it's awesome!' I feel great, and I have my best friend back with me again."