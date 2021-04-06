WWE: Latest Reports on Pay-Per-Views After WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE hosts its biggest pay-per-view of the year this weekend with the WrestleMania 37 two-night event. But while this show will see the return of live fans for the first time in over a year, it does not mean WWE is going back to touring once the event is over. Company officials have stated publicly that there are no plans to begin touring again until the second half of the year, meaning that episodes of Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views will be back inside the WWE ThunderDome (now at the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center).

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Tuesday that WWE's next two pay-per-views will be Money in the Bank on May 16 and Backlash on June 20. Both were confirmed for the ThunderDome in the report.

Last year's Money in the Bank was highlighted by the "Climb the Corporate Ladder" cinematic match, in which the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches were contested over inside WWE's Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Asuka took home the Women's briefcase (and was awarded the Raw Women's Championship the following night), while Otis won the Men's case. He never got the chance to cash it in, as The Miz eventually beat him for the contract and used it on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in February.

Backlash 2020 was then headlined by "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton. While the bout highly rated, it also resulted in Edge tearing his tricep and missing the remainder of the year.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two