Drew McIntyre Opens Up About the WrestleMania 37 Main Event Debate

By now you've probably seen the campaign on social media for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship to main event Night One of WrestleMania 37. WWE has slowly started confirming which matches will take place on which night of their biggest annual event of the year and once it was announced that the Universal Championship match would be on Night Two, fans of "The Boss" and "The EST" quickly let their voices be heard. The big competition the match has is the WWE Championship bout between reigning champ Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

"The Scottish Warrior" was asked about the debate this week while speaking with WrasslinNews.

"I would be happy opening the show or closing the show," McIntyre said [h/t Cageside Seats]. "This year is so unique in the sense that the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event. Let's be realistic, if you're on WrestleMania, you're in a main event, but when you're fighting for the championship, generally it's cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is gonna be so, so special. So that's why I said if I finish last, the last match — that's phenomenal! That's fantastic! That's tradition! But if I'm in the opening match, to me that's also just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy and all those pent up reactions that we've been keeping inside for a year, that's gonna be special too. So, either way I'm happy!"

Having a world championship match open the show is rare, but not unheard of. Seth Rollins famously dethroned Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in about three minutes at the start of WrestleMania 35 two years ago, and WWE will likely want to start the show off on a high note given its the first time a pay-per-view has had a live crowd in over a year.

