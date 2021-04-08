WWE WrestleMania 37: Rhea Ripley Expected Charlotte Flair to Get Added to Her Title Match

✖

Rhea Ripley will compete in her second WrestleMania match this Sunday, challenging Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Given how the Raw Women's Division is typically booked, many fans expected to see Charlotte Flair get added into the match in some shape or form. But between WWE mistakenly suspending her for being pregnant (she isn't) and testing positive for COVID-19, "The Queen" has been absent from WWE television for weeks and isn't on the Mania card.

That decision has come as a surprise to many, and you can can count Ripley in that group. "The Nightmare" faced "The Queen" at last year's WrestleMania, only to drop her NXT Women's Championship and never get revenge.

"Yeah, I was expecting something like that [Charlotte getting added] to happen, but it hasn't," Ripley told WrestleTalk this week. "I hope that everything in Charlotte's life is doing great. I hope that she's menatlly good and physically good. I don't really know what's going on with all of that, but I am very excited to step in the ring with Asuka. If Charlotte got added to the match, like I wouldn't complain. I think it would still be an amazing match, and it would be a lot of fun and hopefully I could get some payback for last year."

"Since I'm only stepping into the ring with Asuka, I'm still super excited because she's someone that I've wanted to wrestle for a long long time," she added. "I actually saw a match of her's in Japan when I was there at 17-years-old, we were on the same show, and I remember just like watching her and I'm like 'she's amazing, this chick is crazy and badass and just amazing, you know, just fully amazing,' and then it's funny to come full circle and now I get to wrestle her at WrestleMania, so it's definately a dream match of mine, and I've very very glad that it's coming true."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two