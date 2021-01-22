WWE WrestleMania 37 News: Top Matches Still Undecided

We are just under three months away from WrestleMania 37, and according to recent reports, WWE hasn't decided entirely on the top matches for the biggest show of the year. Most years, the WrestleMania main event scene starts to become somewhat predictable as you see WWE starting to clue viewers into what is planned for WrestleMania season. However, this year, there hasn't been much in the way of clues on either Raw or SmackDown due to nothing being set in stone, according to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report notes that the championship match for the Raw brand has not been decided for Mania. In just over one week, Bill Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble and the result there will certainly play into WrestleMania plans.

Over on SmackDown, the Observer notes that two opponents are being considered to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. While there has been a lot of speculation about Daniel Bryan being the challenger against Reigns at Mania, that is reportedly not a lock. Apparently Shinsuke Nakamura is not being considered to face Reigns despite his recent strong push on television.

It was recently revealed that WrestleMania will once again be presented over two nights this year. The show will have a limited capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Twitter account WrestleVotes notes that due to the two night format, WWE feels as though they need four marquee matches this year, two per night.

WrestleVotes went on to note that this likely means some legends will be used. Bill Goldberg and John Cena were mentioned as likely for the event. The Rock was reported to be out, which is no surprise given his schedule and the fact that it's tough to justify bringing him back for an event without a capacity crowd. The report also noted that The Undertaker is "to be determined," despite the Dead Man having retired several months ago. WrestleVotes followed up by saying that the belief backstage is that Undertaker is indeed finished, though a call from Vince McMahon could change things.

