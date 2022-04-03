Watch: Logan Paul Drops an F-Bomb After Being Betrayed By The Miz at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected “WTF” moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.

This year’s WrestleMania is relying heavily on star power, with Sami Zayn set to wrestle against Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame and Pat McAfee attempting to show what he can do in a match against Austin Theory. Paul might lay claim to one of the most talked-about entrances of the night however as he sported the most expensive Pokemon card in existence around his neck as the rare Pikachu cost over one million dollars.

Twitter User Raphael Wilson was able to catch the betrayal as well as Paul’s subsequent response to the attack by The Miz following their clean-cut victory against the Mysterios:

