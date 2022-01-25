Report: WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

News broke on Monday that WWE was attempting to court Ronda Rousey back to the WWE in the near future, with the Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez going so far as to say she is expected to be making a return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this Saturday. The former Raw Women’s Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE TV in any capacity since losing the main event of WrestleMania 35, and according to the Observer’s Dave Meltzer WWE is already talking about big plans for her at WrestleMania 38 this coming April.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey is “scheduled” for WrestleMania, but wasn’t sure if she would be winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match. He then speculated that she could either a) eliminate Charlotte Flair from the Rumble, setting up a match between them for the SmackDown Women’s Championship or b) win the Rumble and set up a match with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, something “Big Time Becks” has pushed for ever since their original match at the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view was scrapped when Lynch had to miss the show due to injury and Flair was added to their bout at WrestleMania 35.

“Yeah, and I do think it will,” Lynch said on the Out of Character podcast last October when asked if the match would eventually happen. “The fact that I’ve had a baby and came back so great that she’ll probably want to one-up me and she’ll try to come back in three months. Then I’ll be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda.”

So far, 21 of the 30 competitors in this year’s Women’s Rumble match have been confirmed. You can see the updated card for the show below: