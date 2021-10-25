WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sale Date

Shortly after WWE confirmed WrestleMania 38 would be a two-night show next April, the company’s official WrestleMania Twitter account confirmed tickets for the event would go on sale on Nov. 12. The show will take place on April 2-3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas and could give the company another shot at setting a new WrestleMania attendance record. WrestleMania 32, which also took place inside the stadium back in 2016, had a recorded attendance of over 101,000 fans (though the official number is closer to 93,000). WrestleMania has been held across two nights for the past two years, but this will be the first time the pay-per-view will be able to operate at full crowd capacity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

No matches have been confirmed for the show, though Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have both been rumored.

The list of WWE’s 2022 pay-per-views, including dates and locations, reads as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 1: Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Unnamed February Pay-Per-View (Reportedly Saudi Arabia event)

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Unnamed October Pay-Per-View (Reportedly Saudi Arabia event)

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

“I think it was much more enjoyable than the 8 hour extravaganza. I think at some point that’s probably what it should be,” Triple H explained on an episode of After The Bell back in April 2020, supporting the idea of WrestleMania remaining a two-night show. “It’s just become so big…it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it’s this week-long thing. Thursday would have been Hall of Fame. Friday was SmackDown. Saturday was going to be TakeOver. Sunday would’ve been WrestleMania. Monday would’ve been Raw.

“It’s a week-long festival, and I think that big main stage attraction needs to be those two nights…that’s a major shift and that doesn’t come easy,” he added.