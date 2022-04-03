WWE WrestleMania 38: The Usos Retain Tag Team Championship In Victory Over Shinsuke Nakamura And Rick Boogs

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs might not be a tag team that you would expect to come together for a bid at the World Tag-Team Championship belts, but the two superstars found themselves bonded by music and seeking to defeat the Bloodline in order to swipe the belts from the Usos at WrestleMania 38. With Boogs showing off his guitar skills by playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring, it wasn’t enough to stop the Usos from claiming victory and retaining the belts.

The Usos have held the tag team belts for over 250 days at this point, with the pair attempting to follow in the footsteps of the “head of the table” in Roman Reigns. Unfortunately for the unlikely pairing of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, the latter tag team partner suffered a knee injury halfway through the match that mostly left Shinsuke on his own, and the king of Strong Style was unable to handle both Usos on his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main event of WrestleMania 38 is set to see Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar for both the Universal Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship and should Reigns pull it off, the Bloodline will have some serious gold around their waists within World Wrestling Entertainment.

What did you think of this tag-team championship match? Do you think Reigns will be able to pull out a W against Brock Lesnar? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Seth Rollins vs. TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)