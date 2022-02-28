Report: WWE’s World Championship Plans Following WrestleMania 38

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar clash in a Winner Take All championship unification match. This will mark the first time WWE has unified its two world championships since 2013. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the company doesn’t expect to have only one world champion for long. That aforementioned 2013 unification only lasted until 2016 when the brand split was reintroduced and the Universal Championship debuted at that year’s SummerSlam.

“The deal here is that it is a unification match and from what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago when they did, and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H. Hopefully, they don’t do that this year…” Meltzer said. “…I was told it’s not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. This will be a unification match and they will not forget about it but there will be two champions.”

Meltzer’s quote was referring to WWE’s decision in 2002 to resurrect the WCW World Heavyweight Championship as the World Heavyweight Championship and award it to Triple H after then-Undisputed WWE Champion Brock Lesnar began working exclusively on SmackDown. That title would stick around until 2013 with Triple H, Batista and Edge spending the most time holding the gold a combined 1,534 days across 16 reigns.

How do you want WWE to handle their world championships? Should these two titles be unified and a new title be introduced, or should the WrestleMania 38 winner simply relinquish one of the belts? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

WWE has begun announcing which matches will take place on which night of WrestleMania, occurring inside AT&T Stadium on April 2-3. Check out the updated lineup below:

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)

WWE Championship and Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Additional Matches

Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Edge vs. AJ Styles (Rumored)

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Rumored)

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (Rumored)

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee (Rumored)

