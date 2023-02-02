Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?

WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Dave Meltzer recently gave an update on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding WWE's merchandise sales heading into WrestleMania season. According to him, Reigns, Rhodes, Zayn and Bray Wyatt are currently at the top of the merchandise charts.

"I presume that it will do amazing merchandise numbers because that's the other thing that's going on right now is the merchandise numbers are really strong. A lot of the big characters are very, over when it comes to selling merchandise right now. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, I'm sure Sami Zayn. They're hot. That's the deal. Things look good for them going into WrestleMania season," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Cody Rhodes on Challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Rhodes, having won the Royal Rumble, will challenge Reigns at WrestleMania for the company's ultimate prize — the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The American Nightmare" has already given a number of interviews on how he'll try to dethrone "The Tribal Chief."

"The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last [at WrestleMania], when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE," Rhodes said on Impaulsive this week. "I spent three and stirred up as much trouble as I could possibly stir up. The irony of the potential of going on last under the brightest lights on the grandest stage is just why this place is so good."

"If a guy or girl is 'the thing,' if they're ready, then they're moving it forward. That's what we're going to push," Rhodes continued. "The idea of it, I don't want to end up like TCU in the National Title game where [you think], 'Maybe I wasn't supposed to be there. I don't want to shrivel under the lights. I am very much just now letting it all sink in, what we're doing. I want to let it all sink in now so I can stop doing the, 'This is amazing, this is going to be great.' You want to pretend like you've been in the end zone. I want to show up, and we've got to deliver. I have to finish the story."