WWE WrestleMania 39 Will Have Another Sponsorship Match

Corporate synergy has been a staple of professional wrestling for years, but cross-promotional collaborations have especially skyrocketed in the 2020s. Both WWE and AEW have integrated elements of their broadcast partners and sponsorships into their product, with the former using iconography from Netflix films Army of the Dead and Red Notice in recent premium live events and the latter branding episodes of AEW Dynamite around HBO's Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The most recent cross-promotional effort between wrestling company and sponsor came at January's WWE Royal Rumble, which saw LA Knight and Bray Wyatt battle in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

While the Pitch Black match itself garnered mixed responses from critics, these sponsor-inspired match types are here to stay. WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel revealed that WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature another gimmick bout branded around a sponsor.

"I don't want to give away too much, but it'll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they'll be able to bring to that match," Stimmel told The Hollywood Reporter. "So we're going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well."

Stimmel added that the WWE WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference will also be sponsored.

"We're also going to have a post-match press conference that's going to be sponsored this year. You saw that with Mountain Dew and Royal Rumble. We're going to have that again at WrestleMania," Stimmel continued. "It's on YouTube and on TikTok and on Facebook, so we're gonna have a myriad of opportunities to tell a brand story across different spectrums with different voices. I think when we approach brands, we want to make sure that that holistic picture is in place. We're looking for that audience overlap."

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd.