WWE Announces Bianca Belair vs Bayley for WrestleMania Backlash

WWE's next big event is WrestleMania Backlash, and while the card is going to feature a few rematches from the showcase of the immortals, one of the first new matches has been revealed. Today WWE announced that SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be defending her newly won title at Backlash, but not against Sasha Banks. Instead, she will be taking on the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history Bayley, who has her own bad blood with Belair.

Belair was the cause of some losses and embarrassing moments for Bayley leading up to WrestleMania, and Bayley would probably say those losses she took were all Belair's fault.

Bayley was also defeated in an obstacle course challenge by Belair despite stacking the deck completely against her, including changing the course completely and then making Belair have to carry Otis across one leg of the course, though she did that with impressive ease.

Belair defeated Banks at WrestleMania 37 in a match that more than delivered as the main event of Night 1, but Bayley wants her shot now, and she'll do anything to remind people and Belair just how deadly she can be. Plus, she's probably a little annoyed that her time at WrestleMania ended with getting punched by the Bella Twins and not a match of some kind, so she's going to want to prove a point for sure.

So, will Bayley end up becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion again? We're not sure, but you can find out when WrestleMania Backlash streams exclusively on Peacock Sunday, May 16th at 7 PM EST.

